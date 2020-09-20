'Sneaky' Cat Hidden In The Picture Leaves Internet Baffled, Can You Spot It?

Social media is full of pictures and images of animals that netizens visit to distract themselves from the usual toxicity that flows on the internet. One such intriguing puzzle was shared by user named ‘ pizzaslayer11’ on Reddit who posted the photograph of room and asked users to spot the 'cat in the room'. The photograph, since shared has made netizens go bonkers searching for the camouflaged feline.

In the photograph, a fully furnished room could be seen. The room , which consisits of furnitures, along with book shelves and lamp posts , is colour coordinated and well organized. In addition, there are a lot of small items like toys and remote control lying here and there adding to the bafflement of the users.

Since the post was shared it has created quite a buzz on the internet with netizens trying their luck with the comment section. The post has been flooded with guesses and proposed answers. While a lot of people touted that there was not cst, a lot msny other found the correct aswer, that is, the teeny cat seaking from the other room.

'Where is the cat?'

"My mind process “where is this cat? Camouflaged? Is that woody and toystory2 girl? Seriously am i getting too old to see a damn cat? Where are my glasses?," wrote a user. while another added, "I started checking out the books at that point. I gave up, then I noticed it after zooming back out and closing it" Yet another added, "Didn't have to zoom to feel that stalky, murderous intend bruh." "I too was hoping to find a large cat up in the light fixture," reckoned a fourth.

Read: Gujarat: 2 Kids Get Locked In Sliding Closet, Suffocate To Death

Read: TikTok To Set Up $5 Billion US Education Fund? 'First We've Heard,' Says Parent ByteDance

Read: 'Can You Spot The Cat' Solved: Find The Answer To The Difficult Puzzle

Read: Cat Camouflaged In A Messy Room Leaves The Internet Baffled. Can You Spot It ?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.