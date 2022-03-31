Snorkeler's Adventure In Puerto Rico Turns Bad After Crab Enters Her Ear; Watch Viral Clip

Snorkelling is a fun sport when it comes to adventure enthusiasts wishing to explore life beneath the ocean. However, a woman Snorkeler’s adventure turned into a misadventure after a tiny crab crawled into her ear. Footages showing the same, which has now gone viral, have left the netizens horrified, instilling a new phobia among many. According to the caption under which the video was shared, a small crab entered the woman's ear while she was snorkelling in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The video was originally uploaded on TikTok by a user going by the name @wesdaisy.

In the now-viral video, a person can be seen holding a tweezer near a woman’s ear, trying to pull out something. As the woman keeps cringing, the man was heard repeatedly asking her to calm down, informing her that it might hurt. After several seconds of attempts, the person pulled out something from inside her ear canal, and netizens were taken by surprise to see a tiny crab crawling after a lot of prodding and jumping onto the floor. "What is that?" she yelled just as the clip came to an end.

From medical experts to other content creators, several people took to the comments section to express their disgust and dread while many were left in doubt. Many expressed their horror at the clip, saying it was a "nightmare" come true for them. The clip has gone viral with over 1.3 million views on the video-sharing platform. In the comments section, the woman, named Daisy Wes, affirmed that the experience did not put her off water sports completely as she went kayaking the next day. Cautioning the viewers regarding similar occurrences, Daisy warned them to wear earplugs while snorkelling.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their fear and thoughts

Meanwhile, the viral video has sparked a major debate on the microblogging platform Twitter as well. The video garnered many funny responses as people reacted with memes. The viewers were seen sharing the link to the video while putting out the views in the caption. See some reactions here.

i am having a week and i just watched a crab crawl out some lady's ear after snorkeling, i am not okay — toytle/alex (@_toytle) March 31, 2022

No someone went snorkelling and a baby crab got stuck in her ear bye new fear unlocked — #cali (@hashtagcali_) March 31, 2022

I was going to go snorkeling in San Juan but I saw a tiktok of a girl who went snorkeling and a crab got in her ear. — Re’Quel (@msvance_) March 30, 2022

