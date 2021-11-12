Snow Leopard And Her Cub Hug As They Sleep At Night In The Viral Video; Watch

Wild animals are very popular on the internet, as videos of them frequently go viral and receive a lot of attention. On social media, snow leopards, in particular, are one of the most popular animals. Despite the fact that they are predators, their videos are constantly adored by the internet community, and the most recent video is no exception. A mother snow leopard can be seen hugging her pup while sleeping in a video published on Instagram.

The video was shot with a closed-circuit camera in Big Cat Sanctuary in the United Kingdom and was shared on Instagram on The Big Cat Sanctuary's official account with the caption, "Laila and her cub getting comfy in bed!". The video begins with a nice nighttime sleep for the snow leopard and her cub. As the mother turns to the other side, stretching her body, the cub awakens and cuddles her with his little paws. The cub then kissed her and used her head as a pillow to fall asleep again.

Netizens loved the video

The footage was shared four days ago and as of now, it has received more than 1 lakh views and 24 thousand likes. It has also invited a huge number of comments from netizens who enjoyed the video. One Instagram user wrote, "She is such a good Momma! I LOVE her belly fur.. it looks sooo soft and wow he is getting so big so fast!". Another person commented, "They are so very sweet, love to see them together. Is daddy not involved?"

The third comment read, "Such a lovely mum and cub. Laila was an amazing mum to Khumbu and Koshi too…can’t wait for the cub to be big enough for Yarko to meet him."

Another video of snow leopard and cub

The Big Cat Sanctuary frequently shares pictures and videos of different animals. Recently, the Sanctuary shared another video of the cub who wakes up at midnight and yawns, while his mother is seen sleeping behind him. The caption of the video read, "Our little Snow leopard cub tries to get comfy in bed!". The video has now received over 1 lakh views, 19 thousand likes, and a number of comments.

Image: Instagram/@thebigcatsanctuaryuk