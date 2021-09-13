Snow Leopard Couple Cuddles While Sleeping, Netizens Say 'couple Goals'; Watch Viral Video

After a long weekend, if you are suffering from the Monday blues and are urgently required to pick yourself up, then watch this video to brighten your mood. This cute video of two snow leopards sharing warmth and cuddling will make you go "Awwww". The clip will undoubtedly offer you delight since it depicts love in its purest form. The snow leopards named Yarko and Laila are going famous around the internet. The video clip was posted on Instagram from the page of “Big Cat Sanctuary”. The video was posted with the caption, “Yarko and Laila are such a beautiful pair. They will always go to bed together at the end of the day for cuddles! You can see how much Yarko loves to be the little spoon!”

In the video, the two adorable leopards are seen sleeping in a wooden box. While in between the video, one of the leopards moves towards the other during their sleep. They are even seen licking and cuddling each other. Their cuteness will make you look at the video over and over again.

Look at the viral video of the snow leopard couple:

The clip has been seen for more than 19 hours. It has had received over 70,898 views growing since it was released. It has also gathered over 24K likes and people have also left a variety of remarks in response to the post. One of the users has written, “That is sooooo flippin adorable”, while another wrote, “Wow how beautiful” and the third texted, “Awww so cute, who else loves snow leopard”. There are several other comments such as, “beautiful to watch”, “wonderful” as well as lots of heart emojis.

Another video of snow leopard couple

A few days back, another snow leopard video was shared on the internet, which went viral. Jessie and Panja are two snow leopards that live in the Paradise Wildlife Zoological Park in Canada. Their actions are constantly monitored and controlled from a camera that has been installed in their den, which is how the cute video was caught on camera and people get to see their sweet moment. The footage of the snow leopard was posted to the Paradise Wildlife Zoological Park's official Instagram account. The video was captioned as, “Our Snow Leopards could not be cuter if they tried! Jessie and Panja are back at it again and redefining couple goals this Snow Leopard Sunday!”

