Snow Leopard Sleeps Comfortably In The 'funniest' Positions; Netizens Call It 'adorable'

Animal videos rule the internet as they attract the netizens' attention with their cute antics or their goofy side. Continuing with the trend, an adorable video has surfaced on the internet that shows a snow leopard sleeping comfortably in various sleeping positions. The video was shared by the official page of 'TheBigCatSanctuaryUK' on Instagram.

Snow Leopard sleeps comfortably

While sharing the clip on the photosharing site, 'TheBigCatSanctuaryUK' wrote, "Laila is hilarious to watch on CCTV. She sleeps in the funniest positions! But we can tell that she's happiest when Yarko eventually comes to bed". The video showcases the snow leopard comfortably sleeping in different positions in her enclosure. She can also be seen cuddling with a male snow leopard named Yarko. As per the text appearing on the video, Yarko and Laila "will spoon for hours and it's clear that these two have an unbreakable bond." The text appearing on the video mentioned that they have witnessed her sleeping in various positions, however, she usually sleeps "upside-down". Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram on 16 October, the video has garnered over 33,735 views and several reactions. The clip has caught the attention of netizens, who expressed their views in the comments section. Some of the netizens even dropped heart and heart-eyed emoji in the comments section. One user commented, "Love this! All cats, big and small, do the same funny sleeping positions." Another user commented, "That's so adorable." Another user commented, "So cute and so sweet to watch." Check out some user reactions:

It is not the first time that a video of the snow leopard named Laila has gone viral on social media. Last month, a cute video of the two snow leopards named Yarko and Laila caught the attention of social media users. The video was posted on Instagram from the page of 'TheBigCatSanctuaryUK'. In the video, the two adorable leopards were seen sleeping in a wooden box. While in between the video, one of the leopards moved towards the other during their sleep. They are even seen licking each other and cuddling. The video was posted with the caption, “Yarko and Laila are such a beautiful pair. They will always go to bed together at the end of the day for cuddles! You can see how much Yarko loves to be the little spoon!". Watch the video here:

Image: Instagram/@thebigcatsanctuaryuk