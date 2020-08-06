Snowfall In Tasmania After Almost 25 Years Has Taken The Internet By Surprise; See Pics

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, the people of Tasmania, Australia woke up to a pleasant surprise. The streets of the island state in Australia were covered with snow. The rare event has occurred almost after 25 years and has left netizens enraptured. Several users took to social media to express their excitement about the same by sharing pictures and videos of the snowfall.

Snowfall in Tasmania after 25 years took the internet by surprise

The Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania, has been keeping everyone updated with pictures and videos they have been receiving from social media users across the state. The rare occasion took place just days after the island state recorded its warmest winter day on August 1, 2020. The weather bureau also took to their Twitter handle and shared a photo of Launceston airport covered with snow. Sharing the photo, they wrote, "#Launceston airport this morning covered in #snow. It is currently 2.4°C. The airport has had 41mm of rainfall since 9am yesterday, some of which fell as snow as the cold southerly air pushed across. The airport is at 150m above sea level. (sic)"

Check out the tweet below:

#Launceston airport this morning covered in #snow. It is currently 2.4°C.



The airport has had 41mm of rainfall since 9am yesterday, some of which fell as snow as the cold southerly air pushed across. The airport is at 150m above sea level. #Tasmania #weather #snowgozone pic.twitter.com/zklNppV1Rr — Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania (@BOM_Tas) August 4, 2020

Twitter is flooded with beautiful pictures and videos of Tasmania covered in a blanket of snow. One user shared a scenic view from his house and wrote, "Rare personal post, but this is the first time since 1984 (I’m told) that it has snowed in Launceston down to sea level. Normally only snows in the mountains. This is the view from my house looking up the Tamar River towards the city. #snow #Tasmania".

On the other hand, another user shared a video of her backyard filled with snowflakes as she wrote, "Holy wow!! It’s snowing in Kilmore Its been 25 years since I’ve seen snow fall. This is amazing #Australia #Victoria". One user also wished everyone a 'frosty good morning' by sharing a streak of pictures around her house and wrote, "And a frosty good morning to you all from #EaglesRoostFarmstayBnB Its just a bit wintery here in #RockyCape #NWTas #Tasmania this morning....the pay-off will be the wonderful clear sunny day to follow!"

Check out Twitterati's reaction to snowfall in Tasmania

Rare personal post, but this is the first time since 1984 (I’m told) that it has snowed in Launceston down to sea level. Normally only snows in the mountains. This is the view from my house looking up the Tamar River towards the city. #snow #Tasmania pic.twitter.com/2wyAeLZmXy — Clyde Russell (@ClydeCommods) August 5, 2020

Holy wow!! It’s snowing in Kilmore ❄️☃️😄 Its been 25 years since I’ve seen snow fall. This is amazing 😍 #Australia #Victoria pic.twitter.com/HtLaZXrsGV — Tily Travels (@tilytravels) August 4, 2020

And a frosty good morning to you all from #EaglesRoostFarmstayBnB Its just a bit wintery here in #RockyCape #NWTas #Tasmania this morning....the pay-off will be the wonderful clear sunny day to follow! pic.twitter.com/nGTXspDtY2 — Eagle's Roost B&B (@RockyCapeTas) August 5, 2020

I heart that "Being Tasmanian is the quiet pursuit of the extraordinary". This morning we woke up to beautiful #snow in #Launceston. #Tasmania is certainly extraordinary! ❄️🌨️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/VIfgCrvvF0 — Aussieriffic ⬆️ (@Aussieriffic1) August 5, 2020

Snow is falling in #Tasmania that haven't seen it in years. pic.twitter.com/hvGHxO34mv — Shan Rathnasooriya 🇱🇰 (@Mr6feet) August 4, 2020

