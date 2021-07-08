Snowflake 'Karen' Lashes Out At Organisers After Consuming Too Much Dairy At Wedding

In a bizarre incident, a woman shared an anonymous Reddit post and narrated how she created a weird scene at a wedding reception of her boyfriend's mother. In the post, she explained how her stomach was upset after having an overdose of dairy products. The woman wrote that almost everything on the menu that day had cheese-loaded in it and that the food tasted amazing. But after eating too much cheese, she suffered unpleasant bowel movements.

She also described how she was embarrassed by the groom's daughters, who laughed at her after she came out of the washroom. She writes, "When I came out, they were both snickering and looking at me. I was mortified". In the post, she explained how she directly went up the stage to the newlyweds to give her an honest opinion. She told her how the overload of cheese in the food menu had created a problem for her and suggested that the menu should have had more balanced options, as many people are dairy sensitive. She even complained to the groom about his daughters’ behaviour, who, in turn, gave her a weird look and said that he did not want to hear any weird diarrhoea tale.

She writes, "Jane asked if I was having fun. I said it was beautiful but admitted I'd been in agony because of her menu, and she really should have had some more balanced options because a lot of people are dairy sensitive," said the woman.

The woman also wrote about her boyfriend's reaction as her honest opinion did not board well with her boyfriend and he was left annoyed after hearing the incident. She said, "My BF got annoyed and said I should have just lied because you don't complain to the couple at the wedding". She explained her intentions behind revealing the truth, as she said, "I feel like she should know for future parties, and he should know so he can talk to his daughters".

The woman added that she was unsure if her boyfriend’s mother was annoyed, but she didn’t appear very angry about the complaint.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.