'So Fantastic': Internet Reacts To US-based Artist's Unique Self-portrait Painting

Seamus Wray, an artist based in Chicago, United States, has left internet users mesmerised by his unique artwork, which displays a self-portrait oil painting from 2020. What has caught the attention of internet users two years later is the intricacy with which he has painted the piece. As one looks closely, a single artwork displays Wray painting himself multiple times.

The artist said that in the series, he has "painted himself painting himself drawing himself painting himself painting himself painting himself.” While the several images, which display him along with his paintings, were shared back in 2020, it is only now that they have gone viral and have amassed thousands of likes on social media.

Social media users react to Wray's oil paintings

Uploaded by a user on Reddit, the post reads: "When you are an artist and you are bored." Reacting to it, one user wrote, "This is so fantastic! Best post I've seen in a long time. Really superbly creative!" Another user added, “Damn... I will make a portrait of myself like this." A third user said, "More talent in the first picture than I've demonstrated in my entire life so far tbh."

Wray also shared his work on his Instagram handle, where he wrote, "A self-portrait painting myself. oil on canvas." The artist has over 128,000 followers on his account, where he has shared over 1,000 images of his oil paintings and sketches. His most recent post displays the landscape of a city with towering buildings. His works include paintings of actor Keanu Reeves, Ben Affleck, and the character of Harry Potter.