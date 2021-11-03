Soan Papdi Vs Kaju Katli: Twitter India Sparks Debate On Netizens' Favourite Sweet

As Twitter India on Wednesday flagged off a debate urging users to choose their favourite Indian sweet, netizens aggressively took to the microblogging platform to express their opinion. While some settled for 'Kaju Katli' as their favourite, others seemed to incline towards Soan Papdi as their go-to Diwali gift, further joking about how extensively the latter is used as a Diwali gift to friends and peers. Continue reading to know what the netizens felt about the same.

let’s settle this for once and for all

Kaju Katli or Soan Papdi? — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 3, 2021

Kaju Katli or Soan Papdi? Netizens react

Person did not recieve Soan Papdi box, refused to believe it is Diwali. pic.twitter.com/NUIcs2vUft — Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) November 2, 2021

Speacial sofa seat for the relatives who gonna bring soan papdi#Diwali2021 pic.twitter.com/6jYvLPAsZn — ANANT SHARMA (@Freakingbunny) November 2, 2021

Soan Papdi to literally everyone after watching memes on it : pic.twitter.com/9J0xmVXGxO — tushR 🍕 (@heyytusharr) November 3, 2021

Soan Papdi has also evolved for better or worse#HappyDiwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/BefdM1sUiS — Aashish Bansal (@Unbelted) November 3, 2021

This is the last meme on Soan Papdi

Pakka! pic.twitter.com/JQSHyVq2Sl — Jerry Jose (@jrryjs) November 3, 2021

Soan Papdi vs Kaju Katli

The tradition of gifting sweets on Diwali to relatives, friends, families and peers is quintessential and is regarded more like a necessity than an option. Soan Papdi is also one of the most widely distributed Diwali gift of all time and although some Twitterati's have joked about how extensively it is used as a gift, it would be difficult to undermine its typical, yet appealing saccharine tatse.

Image Credits - Twitter - Milkybar/ Unsplash