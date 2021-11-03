Last Updated:

Soan Papdi Vs Kaju Katli: Twitter India Sparks Debate On Netizens' Favourite Sweet

Where all time favourite Kaju katli is sure to satisfy some tastebuds, it is pertinent to note that Soan Papdi has a longer shelf life.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Diwali

Twitter - Milkybar/ Unsplash


As Twitter India on Wednesday flagged off a debate urging users to choose their favourite Indian sweet, netizens aggressively took to the microblogging platform to express their opinion. While some settled for 'Kaju Katli' as their favourite, others seemed to incline towards Soan Papdi as their go-to Diwali gift, further joking about how extensively the latter is used as a Diwali gift to friends and peers. Continue reading to know what the netizens felt about the same. 

Kaju Katli or Soan Papdi? Netizens react

Soan Papdi vs Kaju Katli

The tradition of gifting sweets on Diwali to relatives, friends, families and peers is quintessential and is regarded more like a necessity than an option. Soan Papdi is also one of the most widely distributed Diwali gift of all time and although some Twitterati's have joked about how extensively it is used as a gift, it would be difficult to undermine its typical, yet appealing saccharine tatse.

READ | Top 10 Headlines: WHO approves Covaxin; PM Modi likely to visit LoC on Diwali & more

Image Credits - Twitter - Milkybar/ Unsplash 

READ | Gujarat govt grants 15-day parole to 181 prisoners for Diwali
READ | Rekha joins Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for Diwali dinner at Manish Malhotra's house
READ | Delhi's air quality very poor for 2nd day on trot, predicted to turn worse on Diwali
READ | Petrol, Diesel prices slashed by Rs 5 & Rs 10 respectively by Modi govt on Diwali eve

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Diwali, Soan Papdi, Twitter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com