Social Media Influencer Gets A Man Barred From The Gym For Allegedly Filming A Woman

After exposing a man for secretly recording ladies at an Oklahoma gym, a woman's video has gone viral on social media. A social media influencer, Anneli Edenkrans posted a video last week of a man reportedly filming a woman exercising at Crunch Fitness in Norman, Oklahoma. Edenkrans' post drew a ton of support from other women who had experienced similar experiences in their gyms. Despite the outpouring of support, several viewers chastised Edenkrans for recording the man. Some people said she was also invading his privacy, however, viewers soon refuted this claim.

A person defended Edenkrans

Edenkrans was defended by one person who said in the comments that she was taking notes on her phone as evidence while he was taking a video of someone's body. It's distinct. Edenkrans uploaded follow-up videos after this went viral, addressing the topic and sharing more facts about the alleged incident.

In a separate video, she said that she was working out and finishing her set when she noticed this man in front of her filming another woman. After witnessing the man reportedly filming a fellow gym-goer, Edenkrans decided to inform the woman that she was being videotaped. Edenkrans said that the woman freaked out and had no idea who this man was. She gathered her belongings and departed the place. Edenkrans went on to say that she observed him recording another woman without her agreement not long after, denounced the man to gym officials, and had him removed.

Permanently barred from the gym

In another video, Edenkrans stated that they need to look out for each other and their bodies shouldn't be on someone else's phone without our permission. Edenkrans said in her most recent update that a gym employee contacted her and informed her that the man had been permanently barred from the facility. One woman said that hopefully, this can serve as a warning to other creeps who think this behaviour is okay. Another person asked her to send emails to other gyms in the area informing them of this man so they won't accept him if he attempts to go somewhere else. Another commenter thanked her for not only the woman he filmed but also the women future he could have filmed at the gym later.

Image - Unsplash