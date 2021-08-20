Last Updated:

Social Media Influencer Shares A Forbes-style List Of 'wealthy Friends', Netizens Joke

Tom Cruz, a social media influencer, recently startled the internet by sharing a Forbes style list of his "wealthy friend" on the Internet.

Social media influencer

Tom Cruz, a social media influencer, recently startled the internet by sharing a list of his "wealthy buddies" on the Internet. The list, similar to Forbes', included the earnings of each of his acquaintances. Tom is a businessman and his video is being shared widely on social media. He can be seen showing a preview of the Forbes-style list in the video. Incomes, bonuses, and travel availability are all listed in the complete list.

Tom and his friends started making the list 4 years ago

Tom even stated that he and his friends began creating a spreadsheet to analyse their fortune a few years ago. He goes over each column and explains how lists like this can help people avoid unpleasant situations. The list amazed some people while offending others.

He went on to say that the list is really useful and inspires people to better manage their finances. It keeps people from spending money on things they don't want to spend money on. As a result, embarrassing situations are avoided. According to him, the list is strange but will be useful when it comes to saving money or staying within one's budget.

He further explained that this list is very pragmatic, and many of them are saying it's very motivational. It allows us to avoid awkward situations within our friend group, inviting certain friends who may or may not want to do what we want to do, especially when it comes to gambling or spending a lot of money, so it works for them. Tom added in the video's caption that he and his buddies "still hang out regardless of income, but that some of his friends are unable to participate in particular outings."

Cruz' video received a mixed reaction

Cruz was chastised by some Internet users for sharing his friends' personal information on social media. One user commented, "I just want to know why his 3 richest friends are more inclined to spend less on a 3 day vs. a 7 day but it’s the opposite when you start looking from down the list, going up."

"idk my dad makes 150k and we own 5 private homes and my inheritance is probably up at a couple mil. wouldnt rly say that makes us broke....oh and its in nc," wrote another.

