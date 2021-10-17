Social Media User Rescues Pregnant Cat, Adopts Both Mama And Kitten; Watch As The Duo Play

Plenty of videos, featuring the cats, circulate on social networking platforms. These clips attract a large number of social media users with the cute antics of the feline. In a similar fashion, an adorable video has surfaced on the Internet featuring a cat and a kitten. While sharing the clip, the person narrates the sweet story of a rescued pregnant cat and her baby. The tale of the cat and the kitten was shared on Reddit and it has struck a chord with the netizens' hearts.

According to the caption shared alongside the video, the human rescued a pregnant cat and she had adopted both the mama cat and her only kitten. In the video posted on Reddit, a cat can be seen sitting on the floor with the kitten. The video features the mama cat and her baby who can be seen playing with each other. The cute video of the cat has attracted social media users. The caption of the video read, "I rescued a pregnant cat mom and she had only one son. I kept them both. Best decision ever[sic]."

Watch the video here:

The video shared on October 16 has been 99 per cent upvoted on Reddit. The clip has garnered tons of reactions from netizens. Netizens', amazed to see the cute clip of the feline and baby shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "oh my God that's what it's called! lol I love it[sic]." Another user commented, "I wonder what the dynamic is in this situation when theyre both adults.. very cute now though.. momma has all the patience[sic]." Another user commented, "I thought about it as well, but Cata (the mom) is only about nine months old, so she is kinda still a kitten, very playful. I hope they will grow old together :)[sic]."

Check out some user reactions:

(Image: Reddit.com)