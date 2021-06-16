Sonakshi Sinha Participates In Tree Plantation Drive With Parents, Encourages To 'adopt'

After the cyclone Tauktae hit several parts of the country uprooting trees and causing destruction to mankind, several Bollywood stars have been promoting tree plantation drives in Mumbai. After Kangana Ranaut, the latest entrant into the noble cause was Sonakshi Sinha who recently indulged in a plantation drive along with her family. Sonakshi took to Instagram and informed about adopting a tree while promoting BMC’s initiative to plant as many trees as possible after Cyclone Tauktae created havoc in the city.

Sonakshi Sinha participates in tree plantation drive in Mumbai

Sonakshi was present with her parents legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha while planting small saplings and taking part in the initiative. She even thanked the concerned authorities for organizing such an event so that more and more people can participate in it and encourage other residents to plant trees or adopt one. "Now you can adopt a tree.. or two.. or three!!! Mumbai lost about 2363 trees because of Cyclone Tauktae and about 348 of those were in the K west ward itself kudos to the Assistant Commissioner MCGM K/West ward Mr. Mote and his team at @my_bmc for starting this amazing initiative where conscious people of the community can replant and adopt trees that were uprooted!", she wrote.

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, other celebrities who have advocated about the need to plant trees and participated in various drives were Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Esha Deol, and many. Reacting to Sonakshi’s post was Preity Zinta who showed her enthusiasm for the same and wrote, “ When I am back, I am in.” Huma Qureshi and Dia Mirza poured in their heart for the same while praising the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi who is known for her stellar performances in Rowdy Rathore, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and more, will next be seen in the upcoming untitled Ajay Devgn-starrer. The upcoming film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. It is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 The actress is also gearing up for her digital debut with the forthcoming series Fallen, where she will be seen playing a cop.

IMAGE: ASLISONA/Instagram