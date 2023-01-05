Sonu Sood Slammed By Railways For Travelling On Footboard Of Train; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is often seen setting an example for other celebs because of his generosity and support towards people in need, has landed himself in a controversy. The 'Dabangg' star has been slammed by Northern Railway after he was spotted travelling in a train while sitting on the footboard near the door.

Sonu Sood himself shared the video of him squatting near the moving train's door and holding a handle to peek outside on December 13. The video posted on Twitter has gone viral with over 639k views.

Quote tweeting the video on Wednesday (January 4), the Northern bashed the actor for travelling in a dangerous way. The authority requested Sonu Sood to not try this stunt again in the future as he is a role model to many people.

In a Hindi tweet, "Dear @SonuSood, you are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Traveling on train steps is dangerous, this type of video may send wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey."

Take a look at the viral post below:

प्रिय, @SonuSood



देश और दुनिया के लाखों लोगों के लिए आप एक आदर्श हैं। ट्रेन के पायदान पर बैठकर यात्रा करना खतरनाक है, इस प्रकार की वीडियो से आपके प्रशंसकों को गलत संदेश जा सकता है।



कृपया ऐसा न करें! सुगम एवं सुरक्षित यात्रा का आनंद उठाएं। https://t.co/lSMGdyJcMO — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 4, 2023

Further, the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate also reprimanded Sonu Sood saying that it is dangerous and asked him not to do such stunts seen in movies in real life.

"@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all," GRP Mumbai said in a tweet.

