'Sooryavansham' completes 21 years, netizens recall 'zeher waali kheer'

Even 21 years after its release, Sooryavansham still holds a special place in people's hearts. One of the most frequently broadcasted films on the Indian television, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles- Thakur Bhanupratap Singh and Heera. Along with the superstar, the movie boasts of an exceptional cast including Saundarya, Jayasudha, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan amongst others.

However, as the audience evolved over the years, many phrases and dialogues from the movie became a target for jokes. And today wasn't different as people, regardless of their age dished out hilarious jokes and memes on the Bollywood drama.

Life is Sooryavansham , 2020 is zehar wali kheer 🤪 — RAKSHiT SETHiYA🎭 (@shabd_apne) May 21, 2020

Released in 1999, Sooryavansham is the third instalment of the series of multilingual films portraying an Indian father's undying love for his son, which is sometimes overshadowed by anger and wrath. Among Amitabh Bachchan's four average grossers of 1999, Sooryavansham was the second to be released. The film's initial collections were reportedly tremendous and theatrical run was also wonderful.

According to reports, Sooryavansham marked the Bollywood debut of Telugu director E. V. V. Satyanarayana and remained his first and only directorial in Hindi. It is also the only Hindi film that the late actress Soundarya acted in. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Suryavamsam (1997), starring Sarath Kumar and Devayani, directed by Vikraman.

