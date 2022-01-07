'Sorry... I Mean It': Jawed Habib Apologises For Spitting On Woman's Head Amid Backlash

After receiving widespread backlash for spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair, celebrity hairdresser Jawed Habib has issued an apology. On Thursday, a video on Twitter went viral, where Habib could be seen spitting on a woman's head leading to widespread backlash online.

Habib recently shared a video on Instagram with the caption "Sorry...I mean it." He stated in the video, "Some sessions are too long, and we need to do such things to make sessions hilarious. Still, if somebody is hurt, please accept my apologies."

The video that was shared extensively online, shows Habib spitting on a woman's head in front of a crowd, by saying that her hair is dry. The incident is said to be of a training seminar that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Jawed Habib spitting video: NCW asks UP DGP to probe veracity, take appropriate action

On Thursday, in a tweet, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said it was aware of the event and that chairman Rekha Sharma had written to the UP DGP asking him to examine the viral video's validity and take appropriate action.

The woman herself, Puja Gupta, alleged that Habib was acting arrogant throughout the seminar and shared details of how the hairstylist allegedly humiliated her.

While speaking to the media, Puja Gupta said that when she asked a few questions in the seminar, Habib responded by saying that he runs 900 salons whereas she runs only one, following which, reportedly to humiliate her further, she alleged that Habib called her on stage and spit in her hair.

(Image: @jh_hairexpert/Instagram)