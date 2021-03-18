'Sounds Familiar': Aviation Expert's Funny Conversation With Wife Has Netizens In Splits

In what is being termed as a hilarious conversation between a couple, the senior advisor at Alton Aviation Consultancy, Sanjiv Kapoor, took to his official Twitter handle and shared a hilarious exchange with his wife. He also posted an image of what followed after he was late at the airport while she was waiting for him. The hilarious banter between the couple has now gone viral on social media leaving the netizens in splits.

Hilarious conversation with wife

Sanjiv posted two images on his Twitter. The first one is a screenshot from a chat with his wife where he wrote, “Flight is on time. Please remember to send driver at 12 noon”. His spouse said “ok” at first, however, she quickly added: “I will be in car so be on time”. Making a hilarious remark, the husband replies, “Will tell the pilot”. The second image that Sanjiv has posted is of a dog house. In the caption, the senior advisor wrote, “Landed slightly later than I had indicated. This is my new home”. Let’s have a look at the hilarious banter between the couple.

The tweet has managed to gather over 9K likes. Left in complete splits, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "he last message was not read so I hope you have your helmet on when you land !". Another person wrote, "I can only imagine her facial expression after she read this message ( in the notifications)". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the same image with theri own captions. In the caption, one Twitter user wrote, "Same energy as my mom asking me to come fast when I tell her I'm in the bus".

