South Africa: This Scientist's Ice Cream Parlour Goes Viral For Its Unusual Flavours

An ice cream parlor in Cape Town has become the most talked about food establishment as it serves very distinctive ice cream flavors. As per the reports by CNN, the flavours are prepared by Zimbabwean molecular biologist Tapiwa Guzha. The parlour is named 'Tapi Tapi -- Handcrafted, authentic African ice cream'.

Cape Town ice cream parlor brings churning flavors of ice cream

Tapiwa Guzha prepares ice cream using flavors indigenous to the African continent, reframing the narrative around African food. Speaking to CNN, Guzha said, "This (is) ice cream for my identity, for other people's sake."

He further added, "I think the (global) food story doesn't have much space for Africa ... unless we're looking at the generic idea of African food. I'm not trying to appeal to the global universe -- I'm trying to help Black identities enjoy their culture on a more regular basis."

Guzha told CNN that he uses ingredients and flavors that represent all regions of the continent using the better-known cuisines like Ethiopian or Nigerian. He further said that to prepare the flavor using the inspiration he draws from everywhere. "Foraging and even Googling play a part in this process. You have to search and search and search until you find some kind of truth," he added.

Further, describing himself as a "scientist with a curious mind", Guzha said that for him, both hats he wears represent different parts of his identity. He said that things changed after he realised that ice cream has the power to fascinate people at home, to offer something magical and nostalgic, especially for his Black clientele (an ice cream flavor).

He added, "(If I'm talking to) another Black person, it's, 'Hey, I didn't know I could do this with my culture or my identity.' They leave knowing a bit more about themselves and maybe keen to explore their identity again and go back home and reconnect with some part of their tribal beginnings", as per CNN.

