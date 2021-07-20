Last Updated:

South Africa: Woman Throws Toddler From Burning Building In Order To Ensure Safety; Watch

In a shocking incident, a video of a mother in a burning building in Durban flinging her child to safety into the arms of strangers has spread over the internet

Written By
Bhumika Itkan
South Africa

IMAGE: TWITTER/NOMSA MASEKO


In a shocking incident, a video of a mother in a burning building in Durban flinging her child to safety into the arms of strangers has gone viral. Naledi Manyoni was caught near the ledge of a high-rise building as smoke billowed within and scores hurried to a position below the structure by BBC cameraman Thuthuka Zondi. Manyoni then put her daughter into the arms of onlookers for protection. Watch the video here: 

Manyoni was on the 16th storey when the building's ground level was set on fire by looters, according to the BBC. Because the lifts were out due to the fire, she climbed down the stairs and "managed to squeeze through to a balcony area on the second floor." The 26-year-old woman explained that she had no choice but to trust complete strangers. After firefighters arrived at the scene 20 minutes later, Manyoni was among those who were rescued.

Following Zuma's imprisonment last week, riots erupted in two of the country's nine districts, killing 72 people and arresting 1,234. In the provinces of Durban and Johannesburg, looting, arson, and riots were also reported. The government has announced that 25,000 soldiers will be deployed to quell the unrest. “I never imagined that my father's people would be involved in the burning of their own country,” Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said about the looting.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has gone viral with around two lakh views so far. The post's comments section was flooded with opinions and thoughts from users on social media. "While there are terribly terrible people, there are also good people," replied one user.

Another user replied to the tweet expressing that the video was 'difficult' to watch. They wrote, "This was very difficult to see especially the lady sitting with a broken off foot."

First Published:
