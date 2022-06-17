South Korea: As Microsoft Retires Internet Explorer, User Erects Gravestone In Its Memory

As Microsoft retired Internet Explorer on June 15, netizens took to social media to share memories of the web browser. Some social media users even posted jokes and memes about Internet Explorer and taking it a step further, a man in South Korea has erected a gravestone in memory of web browser after its retirement, Ladbible reported. The pictures of the gravestone erected for Internet Explorer have surfaced on the microblogging site, Twitter.

The man has erected the gravestone on a roof in Gyueongju city of South Korea. The text on the monument reads, "He was a good tool to download other browsers." The Internet Explorer fan reportedly shared pictures of the memorial in a post titled - "Remembering his unparalleled achievements". As per the Ladbible report, people in South Korea were legally required to use Internet Explorer for shopping and banking until 2014. The South Korean government had reportedly set up 'digital certificates' for the personal information of people through Microsoft plugin ActiveX.

Someone built a real tombstone of Internet Explorer in Korea. "He was a good tool to download other browsers." https://t.co/42vnkoQshd pic.twitter.com/ud3SMiyLNp — Soonson Kwon (@ksoonson) June 15, 2022

Microsoft retires Internet Explorer

Microsoft shut down Internet Explorer on 15 June, close to 27 years after its release in 1995. Microsoft has been calling on its users to start shifting to Microsoft Edge which it calls a "faster, more secure and modern browser" on Windows 10. Sean Lyndersay, General Manager, Microsoft Edge Enterprise, in the blog post on 15 June said, "Internet Explorer (IE) is officially retired and out of support as of today, June 15, 2022." According to the blog post, people could still be able to see the Internet Explorer on their devices, however, when they click to open it, Microsoft Edge will open with access to IE mode.

Microsoft will continue to support Internet Explorer on some versions, including "all currently in-support Windows 10 LTSC releases (including IoT), Windows Server versions and Windows 10 China Government Edition, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 with Extended Security Updates (ESUs)."

(Image: @ksoonson/Twitter/Shutterstock)