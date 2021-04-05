South Korean Couple 'mistakenly Vandalises' $440,000 Artwork After Husband Daubs On It

A South Korean couple in their 20s mistakenly vandalised an expensive abstract painting after the husband daubed several brush strokes right at the center of the artwork while surveying an exhibition at a shopping complex in the Songpa District of Seoul. He assumed that the $500,000 worth of painting which was designed by the acclaimed American graffiti artist JonOne was put on display at the gallery in Seoul’s Lotte World Mall for public engagement as a form of ‘participatory art’. The exhibition center had placed the acrylic paint containers and brushes that confused both husband and wife. Their identities were kept confidential.

The duo interacted with the original canvas piece, although it appears, inadvertently. Their unintentional activity was recorded in CCTV surveillance footage and shortly came to the notice of the gallery staff. In a statement to the US broadcaster ABC, Kang Wook, the CEO of Contents Creator of Culture, co-organizer of the exhibition said that the couple was caught on cameras splattering paint on the half a million-dollar artwork. They made green splotches all over mistaking that the paint cans, part of the painting’s display, was in fact an encouragement for audience participation.

[Botched artwork. Image Credit: Instagram of John Perello]



Police summoned

“We called the police,” Wook told reporters, adding that the staff members were also in discussion with the insurance company about the vandalized piece. Wook, however, mentioned that it may have not been the man’s intention to botch the painting and that the whole incident rather looked like an honest mistake. The agency will do its best to mitigate harsh punishment to the couple, the CEO and exhibitions co-organizer said.

According to several reports, the painting was neither framed nor protected by an advisory. The graffiti is 22.9 feet by 7.8 feet in size, and the agency described that its humongous size made it difficult for the exhibitors to seal it in an enclosure from the public. Organizers informed the artist John Andrew Perello, a.k.a JonOne about the incident, who shared multiple updates about his damaged painting ‘Untitled’ on the official Instagram handle. “An honest mistake ?” he wrote in one of the posts, sharing a piece that gave the couple a leeway. Both husband and wife, who were earlier taken under arrest, were also released from the jail after the police reviewed the surveillance footage and the gallery decided not to take any strict action.

(Image Credit: Instagram/@johnperello)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.