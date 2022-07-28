South Korean Woman Fluently Pronounces Hindi Tongue Twisters, Impresses Internet; WATCH

It's interesting to see people from different countries trying to follow Indian culture. Recently, a video of a Korean woman perfectly pronouncing a few Hindi tongue twisters without any mistakes has been doing rounds. The video has left many stunned on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show a Korean woman sharing how she planned to try some Hindi tongue twisters. As the video progressed, it showed her pronouncing them, and that too perfectly. The video surfaced on a YouTube channel, which is managed by students of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies located in Seoul, South Korea as per the bio. Sharing the video, they wrote, "This Korean girl does perfect Hindi tongue twisters”.

Netizens baffled by video

The video of the perfect tongue twister has stunned many people on the internet and has garnered around 1.7K views since being shared. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Even we can't tell this fast". A second user expressed, "You spoke all tongue twisters very well (sic)". A third user commented, "Well done".

This is not the first video where people are seen trying to adopt Indian culture. Earlier, a video went viral, showing a Korean woman teaching Hindi to her son. The woman is married to an Indian. The viral video showed the woman, named Kim, teaching her son to say “pakoda”. The woman taught her son to say “pakoda swad hai” and her son repeated the same.

(Image: AawaazFromKorea)