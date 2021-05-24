Spain: Company Develops Robot That Can Cook Popular Dish Paella | Watch

Paella, a very famous dish from Spain, was recently cooked by a robot. Spanish company Br5 has developed a robo-arm that can cook one of the most popular dishes, paella, without burning a grain of rice. A video has surfaced on social media which shows a robot cooking Spain's traditional dish. The robot has been programmed with a paella recipe and when the chef adds rice and other ingredients, the robot arm cooks the dish.

Paella cooked by robot

The world’s first robotic paellera was unveiled at a hospitality industry fair in April and it has since made people curious. Br5’s founder, Enrique Lillo told The Guardian the invention is the latest in a long line of labour-saving devices that save human time and energy and allows them to focus on creativity. Lillo explained that the robot will make sure the rice does not burn and the right amount of stock is used The robot is a joint project between the company Br5 and the paella stove manufacturer Mimcook.

Lillo added that it is a multifunction robot as it cooks rice now. But, If you hook the robot to a fryer, it will make you fried potatoes. Attaching a grill to the robot arm will help in cooking burgers. For the dish cooked by the robot, people need to set the programme, load the sofrito, rice, stock and seafood, leave it alone and the robotic arm, which is hooked up to a computerised stove, will make the dish paella. The robot is equipped with temperature sensors to avoid burning. It will also automate the adding of the correct amount of ingredients to the dish. Br5 also shared the video of the robot cooking the dish on Instagram along with a caption in Spanish.

IMAGE: ZappyZappy7/Twitter

