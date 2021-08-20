Spanish Village Tells Visitors Who Complain About Roosters, Cowbells Not To Come There

In a Spanish village, some tourists have complained about roosters waking them up at 5 am, cowbells making noise, and church bells tolling early in the morning. However, the local officials have advised the visitors to leave if they can't manage life in the village of Spain. This incident occurred in the Spanish town of Ribadesella, which has about 57,000 people and is well-known among tourists for its gorgeous, photogenic scenery.

Describing the complaints, the mayor of Ribadesella, Ramón Canal, said that last week a lady called them three to four times complaining that a rooster was waking her up at 5 a.m., the lady even said they needed them to do something about this. Upon getting these constant calls, authorities decided to take action; however, contrary to the visitors' expectations, they urged them to go if they couldn't manage the village life. A poster was published in which it was written that the village has church bells that regularly toil, roosters that crow early morning, and herds of cattle that reside nearby and occasionally carry cowbells that also create noise so if the visitors cannot manage all of these then they might not be in the appropriate location.

The mayor remarked on a local radio program by saying that one should realise that milk does not come in cartons, but cows produce it, and for that, one needs to feed and maintain them. The posters were inspired by a hamlet in southern France, according to deputy mayor Luis Sánchez. Around two years ago, in the town of Saint-André-de-Valborgne, which has around 400 people, used a similar poster to educate angry city dwellers about tolling church bells and banging cowbells, and the sound of roosters in the region.

According to Sánchez, the objections at Ribadesella were restricted to a small population of visitors. Yet, the officials have grabbed the chance to clear a point about the matter which the citizens have raised. Sánchez told the newspaper La Voz de Asturias that it is natural to hear a rooster crowing at night. He even said that if a visitor wants to stay at a rural hotel, they should be mindful that this is how people live in the countryside regularly.

The poster by Ribadesella even narrates that if anyone of the fortunate can tolerate it all and can appreciate the beautiful surroundings and superb products created by the village’s fantastic farms, ranchers, and artisans, then Enjoy Ribadesella!

