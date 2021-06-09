'Special Moments': Man Proposes To Partner In Cincinnati Zoo, Hippo Fiona 'approves'

A man proposed to his partner with a ring in his hand but the involvement of an animal in the story has created a buzz online. The picture that has surfaced online features a man proposing to his girlfriend in front of a hippopotamus named Fiona in a zoo in the United States. The picture of the sweet proposal has been shared by Cincinnati Zoo on Twitter. Netizens, amazed to see the proposal in front of Fiona took to the comments section to share their views.

Man proposes to his partner in front of Fiona

The Cincinnati Zoo has uploaded two images while sharing the proposal story. The zoo while sharing the video wrote, "Special moments in Hippo Cove! She said YES and Fiona approved!. One of the pictures features the man sitting down on one knee while proposing to his partner in front of Fiona. Another picture shows the girl showing her ring on the hand in front of the hippopotamus. Take a look at the post.

Special moments in Hippo Cove! She said YES and Fiona approved! 💍 #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/3OIlltjawc — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 8, 2021

The post has garnered over 1000 likes and several reactions from netizens. People, happy to see the beautiful moment took to the comments section to wish the couple. One user commented, "Fiona says YES!! Gorgeous ring!". Another user commented, "AWESOME! CONGRATS!!". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a few months back, a video which had surfaced on the internet showed a man proposing to his partner in a unique way by giving her five rings. Instagram user Britney Miller shared a video where her partner William Hunn can be seen proposing to her, leaving the netizens completely awestruck. The video has now gone viral on social media with netizens all across the internet sharing the video. In the beginning of the video, a message flashes on the screen which says, “The Proposal”. Further into the video, a helicopter can be seen landing on a helipad. Miller shared another post where she mentioned the entire story.

