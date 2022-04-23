Videos featuring goofiness and funny antics of pet favourites cats and dogs are in abundance on the internet. Recently, a video featuring a pack of 'specially-abled' dogs zooming around in a forest area in their 'special wheelchairs' is currently doing rounds on social media. The short video, which was uploaded on Twitter, shows the dogs running around joyfully.

The video was shared by a Twitter user going by the name Fred Schultz and shows several dogs adopted by a person named Tracey Fowler from Vermont in the US. Known as the Fowler Herd, Tracey's lovely family now comprises eight dogs. After the death of her beloved pet dogs, Tracey started rescuing street dogs which required special care. The video opens up by showing dogs of various breeds prancing around a forest. As most dogs suffer from paralysis or limb loss, they were provided attachable wheelchairs that help them to walk or prance around and enjoy themselves.

They took it off road…nothing can stop them. 😜🐶💪🦽 pic.twitter.com/dNsM1CeUuE — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) April 21, 2022

The video has already accumulated 277.7k views ever since being shared. The short clip has also garnered a plethora of reactions accompanied by comments. "She's a great woman and takes such great care of her dogs. I used to follow her on FB (before I deleted my acct). I need to see if she's on IG or here on Twitter", a user wrote, speaking about Tracey. A second user wrote, "This video has made me so happy. Thank you". The third user wrote, "Well that’s just about the most precious inspiring thing I’ve seen in a damn long while. Love it".

Image: Twitter/@FredSchultz35