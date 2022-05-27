Parents can go up to any lengths just to give their children a comfortable life and that is why they have been given the status of a God. They are the ones who face all the hustle while sacrificing their own dreams and fantasies to just see their children in the best place. As of now, a heartwarming video is melting everyone's heart on the internet and the reason is quite touching.

The viral video that has been doing rounds on the internet shows a specially-abled father riding his tricycle to drop his children at their school. While his son is seated with him in front, his daughter is sitting behind him on the tricycle. There were two school bags that were hanging on the side of the tricycle. This clip was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Sonal Goel. "Father," she captioned the video while sharing.

The trending video has been winning the hearts of many. As the video goes viral, the father has been lauded for his efforts. No denying that parents hustle a lot in order to raise their children.

Netizens react to the video

The video has garnered around 151.6K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has prompted many to put their views out on the heartwarming clip. A user wrote, "Heartwarming and touching, the video is an inspiration to all. Salute to the father and his daughter." Another one wrote, "Thanks for sharing this video. It truly is the motivation for today. My best wishes to the father in the video." The third user expressed, "What may seem very extraordinary and touching in this video, is in fact, very ordinary and common to the people in the clip . And that shows that Greatness lies in simplicity."

Image: Twitter/@sonalgoelias