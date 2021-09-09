Specially Abled Kid's Reaction On Receiving Smartphone On B'day Leaves Netizens Emotional

Heartwarming videos in social media often manage to uplift the mood of users viewing them. One such video, which has gone viral, has left the users searching for tissues. The video was shared on Twitter by user @Hatindersinghr3. "Let’s call the day with this beautiful video of a mother gifting her special kid a mobile phone on his birthday," read the caption of the video. The two-minute-long video clip shows a woman handing over a gift to her specially-abled son on the occasion of his birthday. The clip proceeds to the boy unwrapping the present and expressing great joy upon finding that the gift is a mobile phone. While thanking his stars, the boy is also seen kissing and hugging his present.

The video also caught the attention of RealMe CEO Madhav Sheth, who promised to gift the boy a Realme pad to help him with his online classes. "Glad to see realme technology empowering people and bringing joy to them. I would like to gift this beloved kid our upcoming product to make his birthday more special. Hope #realmePad helps him with online education and have fun from all the Entertainment. Happy birthday! [sic]," he tweeted. Since being shared on Tuesday, September 7, the video has garnered more than 1.87 lakh views, over 1,200 likes and 163 retweets. Reacting to the video, one of the users commented, "Purest form of expression of love only children & Special people are capable of this special quality. Wish we all learn to love and to shower love like them [sic]." "Ohh really getting tears by seeing that child's expression..., this universe is not only for healthy children for such special children's too [sic]," wrote another. "Brought tears to my eyes and smile to my face [sic]," reacted a third.

Glad to see realme technology empowering people and bringing joy to them.



I would like to gift this beloved kid our upcoming product to make his birthday more special. Hope #realmePad helps him with online education and have fun from all the Entertainment. Happy birthday! https://t.co/B3Et5hR3mJ — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 8, 2021

Purest form of expression of love only children & Special people are capable of this special quality. Wish we all learn to love and to shower love like them. — Dr. Swarnim Atri (@DrSwarnimAtri) September 9, 2021

Ohh really getting tears by seeing that child's expression...,this universe is not only for healthy children for such special children's too😊🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘😘🥰🥰🥰😊👍👍👍👍 — betcy james (@betcyr23) September 8, 2021

Brought tears to my eyes and smile to my face — Manu Sebastian (@manuvichar) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile recently, another such adorable video had gone viral, showing a mother's love for her child. In the video, a super cute baby was spotted in her mother's arms, absorbed in the magical voice of her singing. The precious smile and the charming tilt of her head with one hand on her cheeks made the clip all the more captivating. The video went viral immediately after it was uploaded on September 5 with the caption "Sweet baby listening carefully to mom’s song." After the post went viral, netizens gushed over the cuteness of the infant.

Sweet baby listening carefully to mom’s song.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/HUsJ9GT1nG — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 5, 2021

