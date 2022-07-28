Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@groming_bulls_
Strong determination and hard work can make anything possible. Exemplifying this, a video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a specially-abled delivery partner riding his wheelchair on a busy road to fulfill his duty. The viral video has impressed many on the internet.
The viral video opens up with a text, "Nothing is impossible, The word itself says I'm Possible". The clip shows a man wearing the food delivery company Zomato’s T-shirt and riding a wheelchair. He has attached the delivery bag to the back of his wheelchair. The video was shared on Instagram by 'Grooming bulls' a few weeks back. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Best example for inspiration".
The trending video has melted the hearts of people online and has accumulated around 1 million views. The video has also prompted many to express their thoughts. A user lauded the efforts of man, "A salute to service of Zomato for giving the job for differently abled". A second user wrote, "God Bless U and Ur family....tc of urself". A third user wrote, "Everytime i think i m not earning good i have lot of problems.....then this video pops up".