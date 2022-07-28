Last Updated:

WATCH | Specially-abled Man Riding Wheelchair To Deliver Food Gets Lauded By Netizens; 'Hats Off'

A viral video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a specially-abled delivery partner riding his wheelchair on a busy road to deliver food.

Purnima Mishra
Viral video

Image: Instagram/@groming_bulls_


Strong determination and hard work can make anything possible. Exemplifying this, a video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a specially-abled delivery partner riding his wheelchair on a busy road to fulfill his duty. The viral video has impressed many on the internet. 

The viral video opens up with a text, "Nothing is impossible, The word itself says I'm Possible". The clip shows a man wearing the food delivery company Zomato’s T-shirt and riding a wheelchair. He has attached the delivery bag to the back of his wheelchair. The video was shared on Instagram by 'Grooming bulls' a few weeks back. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Best example for inspiration".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens say, 'Hats off'

The trending video has melted the hearts of people online and has accumulated around 1 million views. The video has also prompted many to express their thoughts. A user lauded the efforts of man, "A salute to service of Zomato for giving the job for differently abled". A second user wrote, "God Bless U and Ur family....tc of urself". A third user wrote, "Everytime i think i m not earning good i have lot of problems.....then this video pops up".

Image: Instagram/@groming_bulls_

