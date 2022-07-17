Last Updated:

Specially-abled Man Runs Pav Bhaji Stall In Mumbai; 'Inspiring,' Say Netizens

The pav bhaji seller had lost his arm in a tragic accident a few years ago. Despite his disability, the man has been passionately selling street food in Mumbai.

Mahima Joshi
Mumbai

A specially-abled man running a pav bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai is winning hearts on the Internet motivating social media users to work hard towards their dreams. In a viral video, a man named Mitesh Gupta is beating all odds giving inspiration to people by making pav bhaji and chopping vegetables expertly with just one hand.

Mitesh Gupta, the man in the video, had lost his arm in a tragic accident a few years ago. Despite his disability, the man has been passionately selling street food in the Malad area of Mumbai. 

A Twitter user named Gurmeet Chadha shared the video on July 16 under the caption, "Jazba hona chahiye (Spirit is needed)." 

Watch the video below: 

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3.5k likes and 673 retweets. The video has been watched over 92k times on the micro-blogging platform. 

The pav bhaji vendor made headlines earlier as well after an IAS officer named Sonal Goel in May shared a video clip featuring Manish Gupta working at his pav bhaji stall.  Sharing the clip, the IAS officer captioned the post, “Meri mushkilon se kehdo, mera khuda bada hai (Tell all my problems, that my God is bigger than them).”

Internet salutes his efforts

Soon after the video was shared on the internet, many social media users appreciated the vendor's spirit. Calling his journey inspiring, netizens saluted the man for his courage. Here are some reactions: 

