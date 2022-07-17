Specially-abled Man Runs Pav Bhaji Stall In Mumbai; 'Inspiring,' Say Netizens

A specially-abled man running a pav bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai is winning hearts on the Internet motivating social media users to work hard towards their dreams. In a viral video, a man named Mitesh Gupta is beating all odds giving inspiration to people by making pav bhaji and chopping vegetables expertly with just one hand.

Mitesh Gupta, the man in the video, had lost his arm in a tragic accident a few years ago. Despite his disability, the man has been passionately selling street food in the Malad area of Mumbai.

A Twitter user named Gurmeet Chadha shared the video on July 16 under the caption, "Jazba hona chahiye (Spirit is needed)."

Watch the video below:

Jazba hona Chahiye 👏



Mitesh Gupta runs a Pav Bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai. Let’s do our bit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/58DKfrVrDl — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) July 16, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3.5k likes and 673 retweets. The video has been watched over 92k times on the micro-blogging platform.

The pav bhaji vendor made headlines earlier as well after an IAS officer named Sonal Goel in May shared a video clip featuring Manish Gupta working at his pav bhaji stall. Sharing the clip, the IAS officer captioned the post, “Meri mushkilon se kehdo, mera khuda bada hai (Tell all my problems, that my God is bigger than them).”

मेरी मुश्किलों से कह दो ,मेरा ख़ुदा बड़ा है …

इनके साहस और जज़्बे को सलाम 🙏🏻



मितेश गुप्ता,जिन्होंने दुर्भाग्य से कुछ साल पहले एक दुर्घटना में अपना एक हाथ खो दिया था,लेकिन आज भी पूरे जोश के साथ मुंबई शहर के मलाड इलाके में पाव भाजी स्टॉल चलाते हैं!#StoriesOfInspiration

(VC:SM) pic.twitter.com/bDzXv7dDPT — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) May 17, 2022

Internet salutes his efforts

Soon after the video was shared on the internet, many social media users appreciated the vendor's spirit. Calling his journey inspiring, netizens saluted the man for his courage. Here are some reactions:

Nothing is impossible for Humans, you should have to courage to do.



Inspiring 🙏🏼 — Himani Taneja (@Himani_taneja13) July 16, 2022

Respect and applauds!

Additionally, Pav Bhaji sirf Mumbai ki aabo-hawa mein ban sakti hai aur khane ka maza bhee wahin par.

Ghar mein to kabhi nahin. — Amul Atri (@AmulAtri) July 17, 2022

Paaji , it feels so nice to see when i see such a people ,, who always shows "thenga" to defeats.



I really salute him by heart.



Apane bilkul sahi likha" zazba hona chahiye". — Sharwan chouhan (@hanjaputra) July 16, 2022

2 feelings paaji.



Inspiring

Grateful 👍 — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) July 16, 2022

Good to see a person with no complaints, frustrations but only with a dream to prove he can do it n survive on own. — A2KENTERPRISES (@A2KEnterprises) July 16, 2022



