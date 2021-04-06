Specially-abled Man’s Video About Life's Hurdles Wins Hearts; Netizens Call Him 'king'

A wholesome video has surfaced on the internet and is inspiring netizens all across the social media. The video features a specially-abled man named Houston, who has down syndrome, however, that did not stop him from travelling the world and living life on both sides of the camera. The video has been uploaded on Houston’s Instagram page named ‘Downs & Towns’, where he uploads his work and various travel images.

The recent reels video which has now gone viral begins with Houston playing the role of a doctor and his parents at the time he was born. He beautifully portrays the uncertainty showcased by the doctor after he was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. As the video progresses, Houston details how he has beaten all the odds and managed to gain success by doing what he truly loves. In the video, the text flashes, “Everybody else: that’s sad, he’ll never be able to do anything”. However, battling all the negative approaches that came his way, Houston has now become a successful photographer as well as a traveler at just the age of 23. Let’s have a look at the video.

The uploaded video has now gone viral and managed to gather over 3K likes. Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Amazing young man since birth! We love you Hou". Another person wrote, "Such an inspirational young man". Praising his work, another person wrote, "This is now my FAVORITE version on this trend! Thanks for bringing a positive spin to it! Your photography is STUNNING!. keep up the great work—you’re inspiring me with my photography!".

(Image Credits: Instagram/downsandtowns)

