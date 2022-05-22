An entertaining video has been doing rounds on the internet. The video shows passengers at Kolkata's Netaji Subash's Chandra Bose International Airport grooving to a Bengali song. The video surfaced on social media and has joined a chord with the netizens. The people at the airport were seen dancing to the Bengali song Tapa Tini, which was released through a flash mob dance performance at the Nandan premises a few months back. Around 40 folk dancers started the flash mob when Bengali actor Monami Ghosh joined them. The Bangla song is from the Bengali film ‘Belashuru'.

The viral video shows a flight attendant tapping her feet on the song to catch the attention of the passengers collecting their boarding passes. Soon the rest of the team joins in. As everyone continues to enjoy the well-synchronized performance by the flight attendants, Monami Ghosh, makes her entry. The Bengali actor joins the flash mob and grooves alongside the flight crew.

The video was shared by Monami Ghosh on Instagram, "For the 1st time in Kolkata airport a flash mob with all the @spicejetairlines ladies…." read the caption.

'Incredible', Netizens react

The video has garnered around 498K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has prompted several reactions while many put out their views. "The way she maintains her body is next level..... So glamorous so sexy so attractive so calm and spectacular," a user wrote. The second user wrote, "This is beautiful." The third user wrote, "Wow wow !!" The entertaining dance has been doing rounds on social media.

