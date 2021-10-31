Spider Crawls Out Of Zookeeper Jay Brewer Mouth For Halloween Shocks Netizens; WATCH

Animals have been all over social media platforms because of their adorable and surprising acts caught on camera, which bring a smile to netizens' faces. Their videos attract several social media users as their antics caught on camera are at times unusual. Plenty of such videos have gone viral featuring these adorable animals and, the list becomes a bit bigger with another addition. However, this time, a Reptile Zoo Founder, Jay Brewer, is responsible for the viral video. Brewer took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video that can not only be called "crazy" but also a "weird" one.

Social media gave mixed responses in Zookeeper Jay Brewer video

In the latest video he shared, Brewer involves a tarantula which is scary but fascinating to watch. As the video starts, the zookeeper can be seen showing a spider that is inside his mouth. As the video proceeds, a spider can be seen popping out of Brewer's mouth and onto his hand, thus giving a moment of "goosebumps" to his 5 million Instagram followers. Meanwhile, the video shared with the caption: "Things are getting a little weird around here, since Halloween is almost here" has crossed ninety-six thousand views within four days of posting the video.

As the video went viral, it has attracted thousands of comments from social media users. "Omg what if he turned and went the other way?!" wrote an Instagram user named Talia. "ay... u are crazy awesome," wrote another user. "Oh my goodness, I would never and could never be that brave and have a real spider crawl out of my mouth!" wrote the third user.

The latest inclusion is not the only video posted by the zookeeper. Recently, Brewer took to his official Instagram handle and shared an interesting video of 'Armadillos', an animal found mostly in central and south America. The video is so cute and hilarious that it can instantly light up your mood as he compares the adorable animal with the Pokemon Pikachu. Brewer captioned the video as, "Armadillos are such interesting animals, it kinda reminds me of a Pokemon."

In the video, the animal looked like a yellow furball, just like the curled Armadillo in the video. Netizens showered their love and made the video a sensational hit. It has more than three lakh likes and a plethora of comments. A user remained perplexed after watching the video and wrote, "Wow! I thought that was corn." While other users praised the animal and agreed with Jay Brewer that it looks like Pokemon.

