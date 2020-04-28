Spider Found In Woman's Ear Canal Filmed Spinning Web And Crawling Inside

In a scary incident, a female patient admitted at Mianyang Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine was treated for the sting pain due to the presence of a spider in her ear. The woman had complained of pain in her ear canal for several days after she approached the medics who found a live spider living in her ear, not just that, had also weaved a web that caused the woman itching.

In footage released on YouTube, a spider can be seen crawling inside the ear of the patient and was startled by the light the medic used for inspection. It also appears to scramble to ambush behind the silk web it weaved in the woman’s ear upon inserting the medical equipment.

Ear and Throat specialist from the medical facility at Sichuan province in south-western China, Dr. Liu Jun, reportedly said that the lady, who is a pensioner from Yanting County in the city of Mianyang, visited the hospital's outpatient clinic with her daughter on 22 April. She added that the woman complained of the “itching and stinging pain” and the ringing of the ear. Therefore, upon inspection, Dr. Liu found a ball of silk in the woman's ear canal and recommended an otoscopy, footage of which revealed a spider residing in the gland.

Paralyze the spider

According to reports, Dr. Liu had to paralyze the spider with a chemical ear drops and then removed it with tweezers a minute later safely to avoid any damage to the patient’s ear. Later, she cleaned the patient’s ear with a saline solution. The medic was quoted saying that the spider was relatively smaller in size, and fortunately, hadn’t weaved a larger web otherwise it could have damaged the eardrum of the patient and she would suffer hearing loss and further complications.

Adding that it wasn’t common that insects were detected in the patient’s ear, the doctor reportedly said that the woman’s case cannot be called as isolated case either. She said that she had treated the patient once who had insects in the ear who had also laid eggs. Personal hygiene plays a vital role in such cases, the doctor added. However, she said, if one suspects an insect movement in the ear or so, they must always seek medical attention.

