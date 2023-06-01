Spreading Wings And Flying High - Akansha Arora Aka Isha Budhiraja Destined To Touch Sky

Born and brought up in Lucknow, Akansha Arora aka Isha Budhiraja is an ardent social activist and an evolving model. She has won the award for Social Activist 2023. Climbing the ladder of success by grabbing plenty of titles and achievements Akansha has come a long way. She has also won the title of Calendar Diva for the year 2022-2023 where she displayed great ardour for modelling.

Some of her numerous winning titles include Miss Lucknow 2020 Mallika-e-Awadh, Miss Uttar Pradesh Next Top Model 2020, Miss Universal Uttar Pradesh 2020, Miss Inspiration 2021, Model of the year 2021, Miss Uttar Pradesh 2021 crowned by TV actress Bhumika Gurung and Miss India 2021 Mallika-e-Awadh for social cause (PLASTIC FREE INDIA) crowned by famous TV actress Sara Khan, Inspiration to Youth in India in Fashion Field, Shining Star 2022 Mallika-e-Awadh, Social Activist Award 2022 , Youth Achiever Award 2022 and the list is endless. She also won the title of Most Popular Face of Youth Icon 2023. Moreover, she was the showstopper for the social cause Plastic Free India and walked alongside actresses Bhumika Gurung, Deepika Singh and Aarina Dey.

She takes up social causes with great fervour and zeal. Being the brand ambassador for girls education, she has provided free education to the children from slums and worked hard for the education of girls especially in the rural areas. She has been awarded as Ramp Model for the Social Cause at Women’s Day award ceremony 2021. She is inspiring and empowering women at every step. Recently, she grabbed the title of Perfect Woman Award 2023.

Basking in her glory she is an inspiration to many. At the age of 20 years Akansha is reaching for the stars. Not just this, she was flooded with euphoria as she received Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar National Contribution Award 2023 as a model and social activist by the Governor of Maharashtra. She is looked up by many aspiring girls who have larger than life dreams.

Currently she is working on a few music albums which are yet to launch. While pursuing BA LLB from the Lucknow University she is working hard to clear civil service exam PCS J and come out with flying colours adding another feather to her hat. She has been thriving in her career with consistent buoyancy.