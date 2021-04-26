Sprinting Dog Crashes High School Track Meet And Wins Relay Race, Watch The Adorable Video

A YouTube video that is equal parts amusing and hilarious features a snowy white dog winning a school race in the American state of Utah. The two-minute clip which was captured and shared online by one of the spectators of the race has now created a stir online racking up over 66 thousand views. The spectacular clip shows a team of girls running a relay race when a pooch crashes it and sprints till he wins it.

Shared last week, the clip begins by showing a team of girls competing in a relay race as the crowd cheers for their favourite runner. As the clip progresses, all the girls are seen passing the baton to the next runner and continuing the relay. However, their race is interrupted in the last lapse when a dog from the audience crashes the race and starts running. The dog sprint at its full speed and even wins the race as the audience cheers for the snowy white canine.

'Just run your race'

Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “I love how the crowd just kept cheering louder when the dog came out” while another joked, “That dog deserves a d1 scholarship.” Yet another youtube viewer added that “Remember this if you're ever being chased by the police and they say stop or we're going to let the dog loose”.

Amidst the heartbreaking times of the COVID-19 pandemic, such cute videos are helping people maintain "sanity" in their lives. Recently, a heartwarming clip of a puppy playing delightfully with a butterfly has amused the internet. Shared on Reddit by a user named Nadene Stapleton, under the subreddit ‘MadeMeSmile’, the nearly one-minute clip portrays a relentless vibrant butterfly hovering around the playful pup as the creatures indulge in a cute chase. “This puppy playing with a butterfly is the purest thing I've ever seen in my life,” the caption of the video read.

Image Credits: Pettore/Twitter/Pixabay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.