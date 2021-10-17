'Squid Game': 'Low-budget' Parody By Nigerian Kids Leaves Netizens Amused; Watch

The popular South Korean survival drama TV series Squid Game has taken the viewers by storm since it was released last month. The show has received amazing reviews and has become a pop-culture phenomenon, with memes, facts, references, and hypotheses circulating across all major social media platforms. The show's cornerstone was a grim game-themed plot combined with dramatic performances by significant characters, which garnered it millions of fans around the world. As the show's popularity continues to grow, a group of Nigerian kids has recreated some of the show's iconic scenes, which is gaining netizens' attention. The internet's favourite parody creators, The Ikorodu Bois' amazing 'low budget' portrayal have left the fans impressed. The skilled kids not only recreated numerous props but also nailed the expressions of each character while wearing similar green tracksuits as the show's participants.

The video clip was shared on the official Instagram account of Ikorodu Bois with the caption, "If Squid game was shot in Ikorodu". The video has gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms since it was shared on Saturday, October 16. As of now, it has garnered nearly 8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, it has also amassed a number of comments from the people. Reacting to the video on Instagram, one of the users wrote, "could this have been any more perfect!!! you guys are amazingly good". "The most beautiful thing on the internet today", wrote another. "This squid game mimicry is extremely creative. I love you guys", expressed a third. "You guys are too freaking talented and amazing", read another comment. Meanwhile, many users dropped different emoticons in the comment section to express their reactions.

Have a look at the video here:

Here are some comments by users:

More about the show

It is worth mentioning here that the South Korean survival thriller series introduced a lethal twist to typical children's playground activities such as Red Light, Green Light, and marbles to win a hefty cash prize. Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha-Joon, Lee Jung-Jae, and others play pivotal roles in the series. Starting off modest, with 456 people competing in activities designed for children, the series quickly shifted gears into a lethal battle royale game in which players resorted to extreme violence in order to win the hefty prize money. The series' fascinating plot enticed millions of viewers to watch it.

Image: Instagram/ @ikorodu_bois