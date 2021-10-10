'Squid Game' Memes With Witty Bollywood Reference Take Internet By Storm

Squid Game, Netflix's most recent South Korean survival thriller, has made quite an impression since its release. The show centres on a competition in which 456 people from many walks of life play in a series of games with life-threatening repercussions if they lose the chance to win a $45.6 billion prize.

The show makers took ten years to create the content and it contains many violent depictions and saddening situations. However, the memes circulating on the Internet are nothing like the actual show as they are likely to elicit a lot of laughs. There are many hilarious memes of the show including the one made by Dominos India and Amul.

People on the internet are also obsessing over a fan-made video of dance by a doll statue. Apart from her eyes and head, she's entirely like the still from the doll on the show.

Squid game doll dancing to EXO’s Paradise 😂 pic.twitter.com/8oGkIg8Wu5 — RYE insomniac era 🐧🌹 (@nonStopKSoo_) September 28, 2021

PT teachers while checking school uniform, nails, and shoes during assembly: pic.twitter.com/ZhEAImh224 — G u r प्री त 🍷 (@DareToSarcasm) October 7, 2021

Me in the break room during my lunch at work pic.twitter.com/pKTjFXLTMr — Disgruntled Yamper (@AngryCanine) October 2, 2021

Squid Games and Bollywood

There are a few Indian memes incorporating scenes and moments from various Bollywood films that fit together perfectly. In one meme, the enormous doll is seen with her large eyes, and beside her is Baccha Yadav, played by Mukesh Tiwari in the film Gangajal, holding the acid. Govind and Raveena Tandon are seen dancing to the tune "Anhkiyon se goli mare" from the movie Dulhe Raja in another meme involving the doll.

If Squid Game happened in India pic.twitter.com/Arc9SZ2i2i — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) October 7, 2021

No one can destroy Akki Bhai😎 pic.twitter.com/TULpC6zPZg — shruti (@JustShruting) October 7, 2021

If squid game was made in India pic.twitter.com/YFwHtLFfsb — sankastics (@runwal_sanket) October 7, 2021

I think I downloaded the wrong episode of #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/uRQWG9D5NH — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) October 7, 2021

The acting, inventiveness, directing, visual style, musical composition, art direction and mood of Squid Game gained worldwide critical acclaim. It became one of Netflix's most popular shows in numerous regional regions within a week. Park Hae Soo, Wi Hajoon, Lee Jungjae, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung all play significant parts in the series.

PTC's warning

However, The Parents Television and Media Council (PTC), has advised parents to be on high alert in case their children come across the series' content on social media. Parents should be aware of specific steps, such as installing parental controls or more closely supervising their children on social media and gaming platforms, where content about or inspired by the series is being shared, according to the organisation. Melissa Henson, PTC's programme director, penned an op-ed for the organization's website, describing Squid Game as extremely violent for young kids.

Image: Twitter/@srishtayyyy