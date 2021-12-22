Sri Lanka: Kite Flying Game Turns Disastrous As Jaffna Man Swept 30 Feet In Air | WATCH

While people were enjoying a kite flying game at Point Pedro in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, the event turned disastrous for one of the competitors. On Monday a man was lifted 30 feet in the air in a bid to bounce while holding onto the rope after the rest of his team let go. A few seconds later, he then miraculously landed safely on the ground and escaped unhurt.

Kite flying is a popular sport held on Thai Pongal, a harvest festival which will be celebrated in the second week of January next year. During this festive period, Sri Lanka Tamil farmers honour the Sun God Suriyapakaran and people make beautiful kites and fly them with their friends and family as part of celebrations.

The dramatic incident

In the clip, one can see one of the competitors clinging to the rope for his dear life and around six men were putting all efforts to lift a large kite tied to jute ropes. As the kite began to glide up, the team slowly started to let the rope go, however, one person who tried to bounce, held on to the rope. However, things started becoming awry as the kite began to rise quickly and in a split second the man was at least 30 feet above the ground and suspended in the air.

The video shows his friends shouting frantically, asking him to leave the rope before the large kite began to climb higher. The man was seen clinging to his life for nearly a minute before letting go and falling to the ground. This dramatic incident had taken place in Jaffna, and the youth is said to have sustained only minor injuries.