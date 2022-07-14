Sri Lanka: Video Shows Protesters Helping Dog Exposed To Tear Gas; Internet Praises Effort

Amid the worsening economic crisis in Sri Lanka and erupting protests across the country, an act of kindness and humanity is winning over the internet. In a recently circulated video, a group of protesters can be seen helping a street dog who got exposed to the chemical when the island police fired tear gas upon the protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's current situation.

In a small seven-second video clip shared on Reddit, the protesters amid the chaos can be seen washing the dog's face with water in order to reduce the effect of the chemical.

Watch the video below:

The video has racked up over 22k upvotes so far with several users praising Sri Lankan protesters for their act of kindness and humanity.

Internet praises Sri Lankan protesters

Taking to the comments section under the video, one user wrote, "The amount of kindness that these protesters have been showing is inspiring. I really wish the best for them all. Speaks volumes when you see so many acts of kindness, especially to animal kind."

"With all the shit they're going through themselves it's beautiful how they put this doggio first," commented another user.

"Anyone who is good to animals is cool in my books," wrote third. "Sri Lankans look like pretty chill people. I hope things go better for them asap," commented fourth.

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas on anti-government protesters

Earlier this week, the Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at the protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. The protesters even raided President Rajapaksa's palace over the weekend, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday.

The situation aggravated on Wednesday as protesters seized the office of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, soon after he was announced as the acting president.

However, the protesting individuals on Thursday agreed on "withdrawing peacefully" from the official buildings, including the President's House and the Prime Minister's Office, they have been occupying since April 9 demanding the resignation of President over the devastating economic crisis.

