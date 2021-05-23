Sri Lankan Artist Creates Doll Of Miss Universe Runner-Up From India Adline Castelino

After India's representative Adline Castelino registered her name as the third runner-up in the Miss Universe Beauty pageant 2020, a Sri Lankan artist in admiration of her beauty has come up with her replica doll. As is evident from the pictures shared on the picture-sharing platform, Instagram, the doll, clad in pink Indian attire, with heavy gold jewellery, has taken after the look that Castello donned for the final showdown of the beauty pageant.

The picture of the doll posted on an account called 'nigydolls', came along with a caption that read, “Doll inspired by Miss Universe 2020 3rd runner up @adline_castelinofficial Congratulations! Love from Sri Lanka." It further added, "The costume embodies the true essence of a Woman. The saree is a traditional attire that binds the whole country together. The beautiful colour inspired by the national flower of India."

The post was also re-shared by Castelino on her Instagram story. The page also thanked the Miss Universe runner-up for sharing their art.

Miss Universe, 2020

The 69th edition of Miss Universe, which was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, saw Andrea Meza of Mexico as the winner. Meanwhile, the first runner-up was Brazil's Julia Gama and Peru's Janick Maceta was the second runner-up. On the other hand, India's Adline Castelino and Dominican Republic's Kimberly Perez became third runner-up and fourth runner-up respectively.

(Credit- Instagram-nigydolls, adline_castelinoffical)

