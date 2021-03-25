Steve Jobs' Handwritten Job Application From 1973 Sells For Whopping Price At Auction

A job application letter by the late Apple founder Steve Jobs has sold for a whopping $222,400 (Rs. 1.6 crores) at an auction held by Charterfields in the UK. The bidding which started on February 24, displayed a single page handwritten document which was the former Apple founder and CEO’s first application for employment after he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon, US. Steve’s first job fill-out was sold by the Omaha-based BidSpotter marketplace.

[Image Credit: BidSpotter]

The application was composed in the year 1973, a year before Jobs joined Atari where he worked as a technician in the night shifts. He worked with a close friend named Steve Wozniak as a general employee and was yet to make history, taking technological advancement to a whole new level by establishing Apple in 1976. In his application, while he was desperately looking to get hired, Jobs mentioned that he held expertise in digital skill sets and was fast and efficient with the use of "computers and calculators". The tech connoisseur emphasized his special abilities in “electronic tech or design engineer" and outlined his major in ‘English lit’.

[Image Credit: BidSpotter]

"The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he [Steve Jobs] dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon. A year later he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976," auction marketplace BidSpotter wrote in description on the website.

Letter in 'good condition'

The auction platform, BidSpotter explained that the application has been maintained in “very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining and old clear tape to the top edge”. The highest bidder would also be provided with the certificates of authenticity for the memorabilia, it added. Previously a separate letter by Steve Jobs was sold at auction in 2018 for over $175,000, the auction platform continued.

Earlier, a copy of a Newsweek magazine owned by the ex-Apple founder went on sale in an auction that fetched a price three times the expected amount of $10,000 to $15,000. The copy dated back to October 24, 1988, when Jobs was only 33 years old. The magazine carried an article on the tech entrepreneur and the cover title read: ‘Mr. Chips. Steve Jobs Puts The 'Wow' Back In Computers.’ The magazine had an increased value for the tech buffs as it carried the original autograph of Steve Jobs. The former Apple founder’s autographs have also previously gone on auction fetching around $19,600 to $40,000.

(Image Credit: BidSpotter/AP)

