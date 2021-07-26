Strange Shadowy Figure Captured In CCTV Footage In Scotland Leaves Netizens' Mind Blown

A bizarre paranormal activity was witnessed in Scotland's Glasgow where a strange shadowy figure was captured in CCTV footage installed outside house premises. According to a report by Times Now, the strange incident was recorded by Maxine Hughes, who lives in Barrowfield with her husband and two children. While explaining the incident, Hughes said this was not the first occasion when such a strange incident was captured in the surveillance camera. She added that the shadowy figure was also recorded when her children were playing outside around a week ago.

The family called a priest to bless the house

She said that the black figure was initially spotted by her husband at night. Subsequently, the figure has been spotted several times for over a week now. Maxine Hughes said that the strange incident has terrified her family in such a way that they have to call a priest to secure members from any evil energy. "We have been living with a mind of fear. Then, we have decided to call a local priest in order to bless our house," said Hughes and added she sent the clip to her sister and asked whether the incident was related to the paranormal activities she is associated with.

Netizens gave mixed responses to the viral video

The video was shared by Nicki Mulheron-- sister of Hughes-- on her Facebook wall with a caption, "Gonna look what my sister caught on her camera wtf is that." The video that was uploaded on July 13 has grabbed the attention of thousands of netizens.

One of the users who seemed the incident funny wrote, "Is that no were the weans bike was took from next to that fence veryyy spooky cuz defo something even in the light of day as well need to get the ghostbuster crew involved lol." "Nicki Mulheron aww hire me I will. sort the fecker out," wrote the second user.

While the other user wrote, "Weird, yes Paranormal, no. There is always an explanation, just because you can't think of one doesn't mean one doesn't exist outside of a paranormal experience."

