Strangers Help Participant In Crossing Finish Line At NYC Marathon; Watch Video

Social media platforms are filled with several interesting videos, that capture the attention of netizens. Adding to them, a recent video has surfaced on the internet that shows some strangers helping a runner at the New York City Marathon who fell less than 200 meters away from the finish line. The group of strangers helped the runner in crossing the end line at the marathon. The video was shared by a user who goes by the name @AndieeKent on Instagram.

The caption of the video reads, "Caught this moment while watching the #nycmarathon and it gave me some much-needed hope for the world. @nycmarathon," and included hashtag nycmarathon2021. In the video, the people can be seen running for the New York City Marathon. As the video proceeds, a participant who fell just a few meters away from the finish line was helped by strangers in crossing the finish line. The text on the video read, "A runner fell to the ground less than 200 meters from the finish line. Complete strangers picked him up and made sure he crossed the line." Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has garnered hundreds of likes and netizens reactions. Some of the netizens even dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One user commented, "Just amazing! Thanks for capturing this moment!." Another user commented, "This is beautiful." Check out some user reactions:

Graduating students pool in money to surprise school janitor

Recently, a heartwarming video had surfaced on the internet that showed the graduating students surprising their school janitor. The group of graduating students gifted their school janitor a brand new truck and the janitor's priceless reaction has touched the hearts of netizens. The video was shared on Instagram by a user who goes by the name 'goodnewsdog'. In the video, two students were standing with their school janitor, 'Mr Joe' in the middle. A student said that they had seen him walking to school for the past 4 years and they had pooled in their money to appreciate Mr Joe’s hard work. Within a few moments, the students untied the cloth around Mr Joe’s eyes, and the latter was stunned to see the truck in front of him.

(Image: Instagram/@andieekent)