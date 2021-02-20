'Strawbiryani': Man Puts Strawberry On Biryani And Netizens Say 'this Is Illegal'

If you believed that 'Oreo Bhujia' was a disaster then get ready for another fusion dish which might leave you with thousands of questions and if you are a Biryani lover then this article might scare the bejesus out of you. An internet user recently shared an image of Biryani with garnishing of strawberries. He called it 'Strawbiryani' that has left netizens a little uncomfortable. "We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it", read the caption of the image.

'This is illegal'

Saad, a resident of Islamabad tried Strawbiryani, a dish that involves Biryani garnished with strawberries on top of it. However, it is not clear yet if the biryani was used in the process of cooking or not. Let’s have a look at the bizarre dish.

We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc — Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021

Stunned on the image, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Is it just me or can u also see that strawberries were placed after the biryani is made just for freaking us out?". Another person wrote, "I think this is just for clout. He could have at least made the strawberry looked like it was cooked before putting it on top. lol It’s staged strawbiryani and only fool will buy this drama". The image has managed to gather over 2.7K likes. Also, Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the image with their own captions. In the caption, one Twitter user wrote, "Please, I thought we left 2020 behind".

Read: Bizarre Recipe Of Oreo Bhajiya Divides Internet, Netizens Ask 'how To Unsee?'

Read: In Assam, 145 Hospitalised & Himanta Sick After Biryani At Event Attended By CM; Probe On

Murderers should be fed this daily instead of imprisonment https://t.co/6TXD7qlaF1 — Shivendra (@thisiscmsd) February 19, 2021

And we thought the worst thing right now was Covid 19!!! 🤮🤮 https://t.co/x65JccDgRP — Nuvaid Vaidyaravida (@NuvaidV) February 19, 2021

Everyday we stray away from light😔 https://t.co/qtCttGwrvs — ANAS (@yaarwolarka) February 19, 2021

Man slapped 5 strawberries on top of biryani and just put the words together 🤣 https://t.co/RnWDVa0Qzc — Lucifer D Uchiha (@DaRealDilshan) February 19, 2021

twitter is confused https://t.co/i2DBRWPqJm — bee? bella? who knows (@jin7ul) February 19, 2021

'Oreo Bhajiya'

In another incident, an internet user took to Twitter and shared an image of ‘oreo bhajiya’ which is making netizens uncomfortable. The image shared with a caption and three zipper-mouth face emojis depict the reaction of the Twitter user as well as several other users towards the ‘pakoreo’. While some users just wanted to ‘unsee’ the image, others said that they "low-key want to taste it”. With mixed reactions, internet users had an interesting observation about the fusion dish. One Twitter user also suggested calling it ‘Pakoreo’, while another user expressed their reaction using a dialogue by Naseeruddin Shah’s famous movie ‘Sarfarosh’.

Read: Non-subsidised Parliament Canteen Rates Out; New Menu's Items Range From Rs 3 To Rs 700

Also Read: 1.5km Line For Karnataka Biryani Eatery Leaves Twitter Divided; But 'it's Too Delicious'

(Image Credits: Twitter/@SaadGH)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.