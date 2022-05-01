Stray Dog Patiently Waits Outside Butcher's Shop Anticipating Food; Netizens Call It Cute

A true animal lover will not only love to tame a pet but will also look for the needs of the ones who are stray or aren't being tamed. And it is a source of reassurance on seeing when people display their affection toward stray animals, that humanity still exists. Now, a viral video has surfaced showing a butcher feeding a stray dog that visits his shop daily. A humble gesture of kindness from the shop owner is filling the bellies of many such deprived animals.

In a now-viral clip, a stray dog can be seen patiently waiting outside the butcher’s shop. The dog seemed so excited that it was vigorously wagging its tail on seeing the shop owner. This implies that the dog might be a daily visitor to the shop. As the video progressed, the butcher can be seen feeding the stray dog, who waited for the food in anticipation. And the cutest gesture of the dog was that it didn't enter the butcher's shop as it kept waiting outside. The video was shared on Instagram under the caption, "This just warms the heart."

Netizens in love with stray dog's cute antics

The video is doing rounds on the internet with many netizens lauding the butcher's kind gesture to feed the dog in distress. It has garnered 1.7 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. People were seen expressing their views on the video as one user wrote, "How grateful and happy the dog is," while another wrote, "Lmao I love both floofs! The cat’s like “get me that fish rn boi!” And the puppy is like “please my granddad you duh best, SOOO CUTE “. The third user wrote, "I love how the pup doesn’t come inside and just waits, but the cat is being a Karen".

