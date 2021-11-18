Street Vendor Prepares 'corn On The Cob With Chocolate Syrup', Netizens Slam Weird Dish

Random fusion dishes are gaining a lot of attention on the internet these days, and while sometimes it's for the better because the food turns out to be delicious, other times, it's for the worse as the food turns out to be a disaster and is criticised by netizens, as is the case in the latest viral video in which a street vendor is seen selling corn on the cob with chocolates.

The video was shared on Instagram by food vlogger Anikait Luthra. He shared the video with the caption, "Most weird Chocolate sweet corn." The video starts with the vendor applying butter on the boiled corn. He then proceeds to add chocolate syrup and cream.

He was then seen adding ingredients like salt, and other spices, and finally settling down with lemon juice before giving it to the vlogger. As the vendor was making the dish, a remix of Dildara song from Shahrukh Khan's Ra One movie was playing in the background.

Netizens denounce the food

The video was published on October 26 and has over 14 lakh views and 33 thousand likes so far. It has also prompted a slew of angry responses from some, who seemed offended by the dish. The dish was slammed by nearly everyone in the comments section.

One Instagram user wrote, "You had us till the salt part and after that I've been seeing anything like." Another user commented, "Haha. You seem to have a talent in finding unbelievable food vendors."

The third comment read, "But nimbu ke sath chocolate....aur chat masala bhi...bhai kuch vanilla ice cream bui laga de...ek dum hi waqt badal diya halat badal diye."

Food vendor making "Oreo Pakoda"

There are many similar videos on the internet where weird food items can be found. Recently, another video was making the rounds where a Gujarat food vendor was seen making Oreo Pakoda. Raman, a Twitter user, posted the video to his account with the description, "Oreo ke pakode. from Ahmedabad, Gujarat."

As the video was shared on November 6, it has around 3,330 likes and 890 retweets. The vendor was criticised for making "Oreo Pakoda," in the comment section by the netizens.

Image: Instagram/@anikaitluthra