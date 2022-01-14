Strong Winds On Shoreline Of Lake Michigan In US Created These Bizarre Shapes; Take A Look

Often people come across bizarre weather phenomena which make them curious, much like this image that is being circulated on the internet featuring strange structures at Lake Michigan, United States. The image was shared on Reddit three days ago on the subreddit r/NatureIsLit and it seems to mesmerise the netizens.

The Reddit user shared the image with the caption, "Strong winds create unusual shapes in the frozen sand alongside Lake Michigan." The image shows structures that can be seen alongside the Lake. At a distance, two lighthouses can be seen. Many people claimed that the image was photoshopped but Terri Abbott, who took the image testified that the image is not manipulated in any way, according to Fox News. She also stated that it felt like being in another world and that she has never seen anything like this before. The post was shared multiple times on various social media platforms including Twitter.

People were curious

The image instantly got viral with more than 9 thousand upvotes and numerous comments from netizens. One Reddit user stated, "Looks like a chess game between the wind and freeze giants. Way cool..." Another commenter wrote, "This is just lit! I've never seen anything like this but it's really wild looking and looks like an art installation."

One person wrote, "I remember seeing a similar-ish picture a few years ago and in the comments they said it was different types or 'sizes' of sand that stick to each other better than others, meaning that they freeze together in weird shapes and then hold like this." People who live in Michigan also had a hard time remembering the place as one Michigan resident wrote, "I grew up on Lake Michigan. Never seen anything like this. This does look like South Haven though. My dad surfs the lake up and down the coast even in winter. I’ll have to ask if he has witnessed this himself."

The image is from St. Joeseph city of Michigan

It was revealed that the image is from St. Joeseph city of Michigan. Jeff Rechner, who is the superintendent of parks at St. Joseph stated that people call this phenomena Sand hoodoos, according to Fox News. He also said that it normally appears every year and they originate in windy, chilly regions. These are formed when sand freezes in places, then a howling wind blows through. These formations usually last for a couple of days before falling off.

