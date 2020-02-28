US: Student Requests Teacher To Give His Bonus Points To Classmate Scoring Lowest

In an incident of generosity, a class topper requested his teacher to credit his bonus points to whoever scores the lowest. A high school teacher took to social media to showcase the helpful and generous attitude of the 'A+' student talking about the remarkable request made by him. He added that he has 'never seen' this kind attitude.

Teacher takes the incident to Facebook

According to the reports, the teacher said that the student would have otherwise scored a 99 but the extra five marks were given to someone else who needed it making the 'A+' student's score to 94. The teacher wrote, "One of my guys, a straight A+ guy, offers up his 5 bonus points to someone in need. Anyone. Totally offering up what is rightfully his, his earning, to any peer that may have been struggling especially hard the day of the test." He further added, "He didn’t care if he considered them a friend, didn’t care if they were cool, didn’t matter to him what situation had caused them to score lower, he just wanted to help, be kind, commit a loving act."

Lee praised the student's generosity

Lee speaking to the media said that the student is known for his kind and compassion nature in the classroom. The teacher added that the female student who got credited bonus points from the A+ guy was also very thankful although she did not have any idea who actually gave it to her.

According to the media reports, Lee describes that not all students are good test takers and might find it difficult to focus during tests. He added that the five points saved the student who could have otherwise failed the test. In his Facebook page, Lee urged other students to be more like that fellow and gave him a lot of hopes and inspirations.

