Student Shares Funny Typo Made By Professor In E-mail, Netizens Call It 'personal Attack'

A funny e-mail conversation between a student and a professor has been surfaced on social media forums, thanks to a typo that has grabbed the eyeballs. The innocent, but hilarious mistake was shared by the student on his Twitter account. The student, who goes by the user name SaeedDiCaprio, posted the screenshots of the e-mails. He mentioned that initially, he panicked for a moment but ultimately understood the typo.

Typo made by a professor

SaeedDiCaprio shared wrote, "My professor scared me for a second". The post includes two screenshots of the e-mails sent by the professor. One read, "You have attachment issues. Please fix it", followed by a correction that read, "Sorry for the confusion. I meant the file attachment". The post also went ahead to give a funny reply to the professor’s e-mail that left netizens laughing. Take a look at the post.

my professor scared me for a second pic.twitter.com/vXhYddH0BM — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) June 26, 2021

That first email wasn’t wrong ‼️ I might reply to it with this 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Y2wkcLPKg0 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) June 26, 2021

The post has garnered over 1.1 million likes and several reactions. The post has grabbed the attention of netizens and people took to the comments section and shared hilarious reactions. Some of the users even shared their experiences with typing errors. One user commented, "Happened last month, a student in my class had some technical issues for assignment submission so I forwarded her email to the TA with “ Please look into the submission because this student has sexual issues”. I meant technical issues." Another individual commented, "If i got that i would’ve cried like how did u know??". Another person wrote, "me: how did you knew abt it? did it shows too much???". Check out some user reactions.

me: how did you knew abt it? did it shows too much??? pic.twitter.com/3EPoAE3oMp — belle (@quehqoci) June 26, 2021

THE FACT THAT HE CORRECTED HIMSELF — kachan | jjk tarot card set pls (@skidaaaa_) June 26, 2021

Happened last month, a student in my class had some technical issues for assignment submission so I forwarded her email to the TA with “ Please look into the submission because this student has sexual issues”. I meant technical issues. — Mohamed Hamed (@hamed_mo7amed) June 27, 2021

overthinkers in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/aWPur7brkI — handsum boi aki (@ujuosoyo) June 26, 2021

Why did you expose me like that?? pic.twitter.com/F0NcgnG2P0 — 🥞𖧵𝒀𝒖𝒖𝒓𝒊¹²⁽⁷⁾⋆ʲ⁹🧈 (@YuuriBorahae) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, a funny social media trend began on June 18 after an intern at HBO Max accidentally sent a blank test email to a portion of its subscriber list. Soon after the mistake was made, HBO Max took to their official Twitter space to apologise to their subscribers. They wrote, “We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we're helping them through it”. Take a look at the post.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

IMAGE: Unsplash

